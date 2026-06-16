How Is Rocket Lab Strengthening Growth Through Strategic Acquisitions?

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB continues to use acquisitions as an important part of its long-term growth strategy, helping expand its technology portfolio and strengthen its position across the space industry. In May 2026, the company completed the acquisition of Motiv Space Systems, a California-based provider of space robotics, motion-control systems and precision spacecraft mechanisms.



The transaction adds advanced robotics capabilities with heritage across planetary exploration missions and expands Rocket Lab's ability to support more sophisticated spacecraft and exploration programs. The acquisition also broadens the company's technological reach into areas that support autonomous operations, spacecraft mobility and future deep-space missions.



In April 2026, Rocket Lab completed the acquisition of Mynaric AG, a provider of laser optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. The acquisition strengthens Rocket Lab’s capabilities in satellite communications by adding technologies that support high-speed data transfer across satellite networks. The transaction also establishes the company’s first European footprint while expanding its ability to support commercial, government and national security space programs.



A key advantage of Rocket Lab’s acquisition strategy is the ability to quickly add specialized technologies that complement its existing operations. By integrating proven expertise and engineering capabilities, the company can expand its offerings more efficiently while addressing a broader range of customer requirements across the space market.



The strategy also enhances business diversification. Beyond launch services, acquisitions have expanded Rocket Lab’s presence across spacecraft technologies, satellite communications, robotics and mission systems, strengthening its technology portfolio and position within the evolving space sector.

Companies Pursuing Growth Through Strategic Acquisitions

Aerospace companies continue using acquisitions to expand technological capabilities, strengthen product portfolios and support long-term growth initiatives. Companies like Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS and Redwire Corporation RDW have also pursued acquisitions to enhance their market positions.



Kratos Defense has expanded its portfolio through acquisitions such as Orbit Technologies and Nomad Global Communication Solutions, strengthening capabilities in satellite communications, networking and connected defense systems.



Redwire boosted its space infrastructure portfolio via acquisitions such as Oakman Aerospace and Hera Systems, adding spacecraft technologies, mission engineering expertise and national security space capabilities that support a broader range of government and commercial missions.

Earnings Estimates for RKLB Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 55.56% and 75%, respectively.



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RKLB Stock Trading at a Premium

Rocket Lab is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 58.79X compared with the industry average of 12.51X.



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RKLB Stock Price Performance

Over the past six months, RKLB shares have surged 102.5% compared with the industry’s 19.2% growth.



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RKLB’s Zacks Rank

Rocket Lab currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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