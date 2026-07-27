How Reynolds Is Adapting to Commodity Inflation and Digital Growth

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. REYN is navigating 2026 with two priorities that matter for investors: offsetting commodity inflation and building stronger digital reach. The company’s first-quarter results showed that pricing, productivity and execution can still support earnings in a difficult cost environment.



The bigger question is whether these levers can keep working as aluminum and resin costs rise, consumer budgets remain pressured and digital shopping becomes more important across household categories.

Pricing and Productivity Offset Cost Pressure

Reynolds is leaning on pricing discipline and productivity initiatives to manage higher raw material costs. In the first quarter of 2026, total revenues increased 7% year over year to $877 million, supported by 5% pricing and 2% retail volume growth. Adjusted earnings came in at 28 cents per share, up 22% from the year-ago quarter.



The strongest contribution came from Reynolds Cooking & Kitchen Essentials, where revenues rose 21% to $314 million. That segment benefited from 15 points of pricing and 6% retail volume growth, with share gains in Reynolds Wrap and Reynolds Kitchens parchment.



Cost pressure is still meaningful. Management expects roughly $200 million in annualized headwinds from aluminum and resin, and the full impact of pricing actions is expected to play a larger role in the second half of 2026.



Productivity is the other side of the response. Gross profit rose 9.5% to $207 million in the first quarter, while gross margin expanded 50 basis points to 23.6%. Operating profit increased 28.9% to $98 million, helped by manufacturing efficiencies and better alignment between pricing and input costs.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Price and Consensus

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Quote

Digital and Omnichannel Execution Gains Traction

Reynolds is also adapting to changing buying habits. The company delivered double-digit e-commerce growth in the first quarter, supported by stronger omnichannel execution and high service levels.



Case-fill rates remained in the high-90% range, helping Reynolds support retail partners and improve product availability across online and physical channels. This matters because household products are frequently purchased and consumers increasingly move between store shelves and digital carts.



The company’s segment realignment also supports this effort. Beginning in 2026, Reynolds organized its operations around consumer missions: cooking and kitchen essentials, waste and clean-up, home and tableware, and storage and organization. The structure is intended to improve commercial efficiency, sharpen innovation focus and support adjacent category expansion.



Innovation remains part of the growth equation. Recent launches include Reynolds Countertop Prep Paper, Hearts-embossed Fun Foil and expanded Hefty Waste & Clean-Up offerings, including retailer-exclusive scents and the national expansion of the Hefty Fabuloso Color Series.

What Investors Should Watch

The adaptation story is not one-sided. Hefty Waste & Clean-Up revenues declined 1% in the first quarter as retail volumes fell 1% amid increased competitive activity. Hefty Home & Tableware also remains exposed to softer discretionary demand, with retail volumes down 3% due primarily to foam products.



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Management reiterated 2026 net revenue guidance of down 3% to up 1% compared with 2025 revenues of $3.7 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are projected at $1.57-$1.63, below the $1.64 earned last year. That outlook points to limited near-term acceleration despite the first-quarter beat.



Peers offer useful context. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD gives investors another household-products benchmark with broad consumer-brand exposure. Newell Brands Inc. NWL is also relevant for comparison because it operates across consumer product categories where pricing, demand elasticity and cost control remain key variables.



For REYN, the bottom line is that pricing power, productivity and digital growth are helping it adapt, but commodity inflation and uneven category demand keep the near-term setup balanced.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It also has a VGM Score of B, Value Score of B, Growth Score of C and Momentum Score of D. A Zacks Rank #3 suggests a more neutral earnings-revision backdrop, while the favorable VGM and Value scores point to some support from valuation and broader style characteristics. The weaker Momentum Score signals that investors may want to watch whether recent share gains can be sustained alongside cost recovery and category performance.

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