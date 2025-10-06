How Is PPL Accelerating Decarbonization Through Research & Development?

PPL Corporation PPL remains committed to research and development (R&D) and the advancement of technologies needed to achieve net-zero emissions. PPL believes that achieving a net-zero future requires innovative, scalable technologies that can address climate change in a safe, reliable, and affordable manner.



PPL is advancing clean energy technologies to support a low-carbon future. The company is developing carbon capture solutions to trap and store emissions from power plants and industries underground, preventing their release into the atmosphere. It is also evaluating various energy storage methods — electrical, mechanical, and chemical — to enhance grid reliability and flexibility.



PPL is also researching ways to better integrate renewable sources, such as solar and wind, into the grid through improved forecasting, demand management, and coordination. Additionally, it is expanding the use of distributed energy resources (DERs), such as solar panels, battery storage, electric vehicles, and demand response systems.



The company is also exploring advanced nuclear technologies to provide reliable, carbon-free electricity.

The Electric Power Research Institute and Gas Technology Institute launched the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative (in 2020) — a five-year global collaboration across the electric and gas sectors to advance safe, reliable, and affordable low-carbon energy solutions.



As one of the 18 anchor sponsors of a major clean energy initiative led by the Institute, PPL is helping drive collaborative research and innovation. The initiative began with a $10 million investment, and industry partners, including PPL, have contributed more than $100 million to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon energy future.

Utilities’ Focus on R&D

Utilities are focused on R&D projects to further improve grid reliability and provide enhanced services to their customers.



Southern Company SO has a diverse R&D portfolio, which is focused on exploring a full spectrum of solutions to address the energy industry’s emerging challenges while meeting the immediate and future needs of customers.



American Electric Power AEP demonstrates a strong focus on R&D through historical innovation in Extra High Voltage 765 kV transmission lines. This transmission backbone is critical for connecting customers to reliable, diverse generation sources that power homes and businesses.

PPL’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 EPS indicates an increase of 7.10% and 8.48%, respectively, year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPL Stock Trading at a Premium

PPL is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 19.01X compared with the industry average of 15.32X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPL Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, the company’s shares have risen 9% compared with the industry’s 7.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPL’s Zacks Rank

PPL currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





