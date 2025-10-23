How Nokia Stock Found a Clear Signal Today

Key Points

Nokia's stock jumped over 11% despite the company missing Q3 revenue expectations by a significant margin.

Strong order momentum from AI and cloud data center customers is setting Nokia up for stronger revenue ahead.

Nokia is transitioning from a pure telecom play to a diversified networking company with a lucrative AI groove.

10 stocks we like better than Nokia Oyj ›

Nokia (NYSE: NOK) investors enjoyed a strong boost on Thursday. The Finnish telecom equipment giant reported robust third-quarter results early in the morning, driving the stock as much as 11.4% higher at multiple points.

Strong orders make up for Nokia's revenue static

Nokia's third-quarter sales rose 11.5% year over year to 4.83 billion euros (approximately $5.61 billion). Earnings held steady at 0.06 euros per share (roughly $0.07 per share). The analyst consensus had pointed to richer revenue in the neighborhood of 5.43 billion euros, while the bottom-line result was right on target.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

That's a mixed report at best, with a significant revenue miss. But investors shrugged off the revenue issue in light of strong incoming orders -- Nokia is setting itself up for richer revenue in the coming quarters. In particular, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) data center operators are making heavy investments in optical networking infrastructure.

From telecom stalwart to AI networking star

Nokia's stock took a breather in August but started rising in September. After today's steep jump, shares are trading at prices not seen since January 2023.

The company's revenue streams used to be a one-note affair, always focused on telecom-grade equipment for long-haul communications. The ongoing AI boom has diversified Nokia's business, as ultra-fast networking solutions for data centers finally found an enthusiastic target market.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nokia Oyj right now?

Before you buy stock in Nokia Oyj, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nokia Oyj wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $602,049!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,092!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,028% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.