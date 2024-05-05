How Much Will Coca-Cola Pay in Dividends This Year?

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) investors have a few ways they can get bubbly returns from owning the beverage giant's stock. There's regular price appreciation, of course, which has been lacking lately as shares have declined in the past full year.

But owning Coke also gives you access to its gushing flow of dividend payments as well. The company has paid (and raised) its dividend in each of the last 62 consecutive years, earning it a spot in the exclusive club of Dividend Kings.

But just how much dividend cash are we talking about? Let's take a closer look.

The capital return plans

Coca-Cola funds its dividend through cash flow, which is ample for this business. The company generated roughly $10 billion of free cash flow in each of the last two fiscal years, for example.

Almost of all that excess cash is heading toward dividend payments. Coke paid $8 billion in 2023, the last full fiscal year. Management raised that payout by 5% in mid-February, meaning investors can expect roughly $8.4 billion of dividend payments in fiscal 2024.

That number isn't exact, however, because Coke also directs some capital each year toward stock repurchase spending. For every share that it buys back, Coke lowers its required dividend payout because the dividend is paid on a per share basis. Still, dividend payments will likely be just above $8 billion this year due to the modest financial impact of stock buybacks.

The next raise

Coke's annual payout raise for next year will depend on a few key factors, including sales growth, profitability, and cash flow. Given its long track record, it is extremely likely that investors will see another increase in early 2025. Yet, the scale of that hike is still unclear. Stay tuned.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $544,015!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 3, 2024

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.