How Higher Rates Are Hurting Private Equity

Earlier this year, the Carlyle Group was close to completing a $15 billion deal to takeover healthcare software company Cotiviti at $15 billion. However, the deal fell apart as Carlyle was unable to raise $3 billion from investors due to the yield of 12% being nearly equivalent to the return on equity.

At first, many speculated that this was a Carlyle issue, but in hindsight, it’s an indication of the pressures faced by the private equity industry amid the highest rates in decades. Many of the strategies employed by private equity managers are simply not viable in a world with higher interest rates.

As flows into new funds have slowed and pressure to refinance, private equity firms have started borrowing against assets to make dividend payments, while others are shifting away from making interest payments in cash.

The industry still has $2.5 trillion in cash, and many dealmakers believe there will be some attractive opportunities to capitalize upon. Still, others believe that operators will have to adapt to a new environment and can no longer rely on the tailwind of falling rates which lifted asset prices higher, while keeping financing costs low.

Finsum: Private equity is struggling amid higher rates. Here are some of the ways.

