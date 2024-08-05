How to Find Strong Basic Materials Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Hecla Mining?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Hecla Mining (HL) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.02 a share, just one day from its upcoming earnings release on August 6, 2024.

Hecla Mining's Earnings ESP sits at +50%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.02 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01. HL is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

HL is one of just a large database of Basic Materials stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Freeport-McMoRan (FCX).

Freeport-McMoRan is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on October 17, 2024. FCX's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.48 a share 73 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freeport-McMoRan is $0.46, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +3.8%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, HL and FCX could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading.

