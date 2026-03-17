Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the AI infrastructure market is estimated to go from $75.4 billion in 2026 to $497.98 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 26.6%. Everpure PSTG recently upgraded its AI platform with Evergreen//One for FlashBlade//EXA and Everpure Data Stream beta. These innovations aim to simplify AI deployment, improve performance and reduce the operational complexity that often derails enterprise-scale AI projects. Evergreen//One platform extends its capabilities to FlashBlade//EXA, offering a storage-as-a-service model designed specifically for AI.

FlashBlade//EXA forms the core of Everpure’s AI strategy, offering a high-performance storage platform built for large-scale AI training and inference. Designed to handle data-intensive workloads, such as deep learning and generative AI, it delivers high throughput, low latency, extreme parallelism and linear scalability across hundreds of nodes, ensuring GPUs remain fully utilized. Unlike traditional systems that degrade at scale, real-world use cases show FlashBlade//EXA maintaining consistent performance even at 192 nodes, making it well-suited for rapidly expanding AI environments.

Everpure is closely integrated with NVIDIA’s NVDA AI ecosystem, with FlashBlade//EXA connecting to NVIDIA STX architectures and supporting technologies like BlueField-enabled controllers, context memory for long-context inference, and Hopper and Blackwell GPUs. This supports advanced use cases such as agentic workflows, multi-step reasoning and large-scale inference, while NVIDIA-Certified Storage validation further ensures enterprise-grade compatibility and performance.

Moving data from ingestion to training and inference often involves manual processes that hinder innovation and efficiency. To address this, Everpure is launching the Everpure Data Stream beta in 2026. Everpure enters fiscal 2027 with strong momentum and broad-based growth expected across products, sectors and regions, including its Evergreen subscription services.

Does PSTG Hold an Edge Over its Industry Rivals?

NetApp, Inc. NTAP competes directly with Everpure, benefiting from rising adoption of public cloud storage and AI solutions, supported by hyperscaler partnerships. NTAP is seeing strong momentum in AI-related opportunities, with approximately 300 customers selecting it in the third-quarter fiscal 2026 to prepare their data for AI and build storage foundations for AI innovations. Its new solutions, including the AFX storage system designed for AI workloads and the AI Data Engine that simplifies data discovery and workflow management, are generating strong customer engagement across industries such as semiconductor, financial services, media and IT services. The launch of AI reference architectures with NVIDIA (AIDP) and certification for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, indicates NetApp is deeply embedded in the evolving AI stack.

Hewlett Packard HPE is expanding in generative AI through deeper collaboration with NVIDIA, developing full-stack solutions that simplify AI model tuning, inference and deployment. These offerings enable enterprises to customize models with private data and deploy applications from edge to cloud, accelerating adoption and strengthening HPE’s position in the growing AI market. HPE is benefiting from strong demand for its edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, which surpassed 50,000 customers in first-quarter fiscal 2026. Offering a flexible pay-per-use model and enhanced hybrid cloud visibility, GreenLake has been further strengthened by acquisitions like Morpheus Data and OpsRamp, positioning HPE to capitalize on rising cloud adoption.

PSTG Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of PSTG have lost 13.4% in the past month compared with the Technology Services industry’s fall of 2.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of the forward 12-month price/earnings ratio, PSTG is trading at 81.65, higher than the industry’s multiple of 22.1.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSTG’s earnings for fiscal 2027 has been revised downward marginally over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PSTG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everpure, Inc. (PSTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.