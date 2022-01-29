Markets
How Earnings in Autonomous Technology May Shift by 2030

Trevor Jennewine
Some analysts believe the market for autonomous ride-hailing platforms could be worth $1 trillion per year by 2030. In this Backstage Pass clip from "The AI/ML Show" recorded on Jan. 12, Motley Fool contributor Trevor Jennewine examines this piece of the potential market and more with the help of a chart from ARK Invest.

Trevor Jennewine: This slide shows the market potential that we're dealing with. This is from ARK Invest again, and this timeline take it with a grain of salt it may not materialize like this, but by 2030, ARK believes that fleet owners for autonomous vehicles will be raking in $70 billion in operating profits per year. Auto manufacturers and autonomous tech providers will be raking in $250 billion in annual operating profits. Then the autonomous ride-hailing platforms, so think Uber, except autonomous, will be making over a trillion dollars in operating profits per year by 2030.

Whether or not this timeline holds up we'll see. At some point, I certainly believe the industry will reach this level at some point, but it is a massive space big opportunity here. It's one that I'm very interested in and I'm excited to learn a little bit more about Cruise [General Motors] and Nvidia.

Trevor Jennewine owns Nvidia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Most Popular