How is Data Center Expansion Reshaping Eaton's Business?

Eaton Corporation ETN is increasingly emerging as a critical enabler of next-generation digital infrastructure amid the rapid expansion of AI-driven data centers. As hyperscalers and cloud providers build facilities capable of handling increasingly power-intensive AI workloads, dependable electrical infrastructure has become as essential as computing hardware. This shift positions Eaton to capitalize on a multi-year investment cycle extending beyond traditional industrial demand.



AI servers consume considerably more electricity and generate more heat than conventional computing systems, accelerating demand for advanced power distribution and thermal-management technologies. The transition toward high-density AI infrastructure is driving the need for integrated grid-to-chip power and cooling solutions, aligning well with Eaton’s electrical portfolio. The acquisition of Boyd Thermal further strengthens this opportunity by adding liquid-cooling capabilities.



In the first quarter of 2026, Eaton’s Electrical Americas data-center revenues increased approximately 50% year over year. Management also highlighted the Eaton Beam Rubin DSX platform, developed with NVIDIA, as an end-to-end power blueprint for AI factories. Supported by strong data-center and broader electrical-market demand, Eaton raised its 2026 organic growth outlook to 9-11%.



Eaton’s comprehensive product portfolio, expanding backlog, manufacturing-capacity investments and growing liquid-cooling presence should support sustained revenue growth while increasing its content per data-center project. Consequently, AI data centers represent a structural growth avenue rather than a short-term equipment cycle. As investment in AI infrastructure accelerates, Eaton’s role as a key provider of mission-critical electrical and cooling systems should continue to strengthen.

What About ETN’s Peers?

The rapid buildout of AI data centers is unlocking substantial growth opportunities for Emerson Electric EMR and Powell Industries POWL.

Emerson is benefiting from increased demand for automation, software, and control solutions that enhance cooling, energy efficiency, and operational reliability in power-intensive facilities.



Powell is gaining from rising investments in medium-voltage switchgear and power distribution systems, both essential for uninterrupted data center operations.



As hyperscalers continue expanding AI infrastructure, Emerson is reinforcing its leadership in industrial automation, while Powell is strengthening its role in resilient electrical infrastructure.

ETN Price Performance

Shares of Eaton have gained 8.8% in a year, outperforming the industry.



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ETN’s Expensive Valuation

Eaton’s shares are trading at a premium compared with its industry. The company’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 27.39X is higher than its industry’s 23.24X.



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Estimate Movement for ETN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETN’s second-quarter and third-quarter 2026 EPS has moved 1 cent north each in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved 2 cents and 7 cents north, respectively, in the past 30 days.





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The consensus estimates for ETN’s 2026 and 2027 revenues and earnings indicate year-over-year increases.



ETN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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