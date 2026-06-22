How is Chewy Using AI to Improve Customer Experience & Efficiency?

Chewy, Inc. CHWY believes AI represents a significant opportunity for the company across both customer experience and operational efficiency. Over the past several quarters, the company has invested in building the foundational infrastructure necessary for broad AI deployment across the enterprise. AI is now being integrated into multiple functions, including customer service, pharmacy operations, fulfillment and marketing workflows. These initiatives are expected to create meaningful opportunities to structurally reduce service costs while improving speed, efficiency and overall service quality.

Management expects AI-driven efficiencies to generate a low tens of millions of dollars benefit in fiscal 2026. Based on the current implementation roadmap, the company anticipates a more meaningful contribution from these initiatives beginning in 2027 and beyond.

Chewy also highlighted the strength of its veterinary operations, supported by technology-enabled workflows and AI-assisted tools embedded across the platform. These capabilities have contributed to industry-leading productivity metrics, as well as veterinarian retention and employee satisfaction levels that outperform peers. Management believes this provides a structural advantage in an environment where veterinarians are in short supply, supporting the planned expansion of its Vet Clinic footprint.

Additionally, Chewy applies AI to its digital advertising bidding algorithms to more effectively drive customer growth and engagement. These initiatives are part of Chewy’s broader strategy to strengthen its ecosystem through enhanced customer experiences, operational efficiencies, and continued investment in strategic growth areas such as health, fulfillment and AI. Overall, Chewy’s expanding AI capabilities are enhancing customer experiences, improving operational efficiency, and helping lower the cost to serve while supporting the company’s long-term growth and profitability objectives.

Zacks Rundown for CHWY

CHWY shares have lost 22.8% in the past three months against the industry’s 9.8% growth. The company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.



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From a valuation standpoint, CHWY trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, lower than the industry’s average of 21.60.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the current and next fiscal year indicates year-over-year growth of 20.5% and 22.2%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Carvana Co. CVNA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CVNA delivered a negative trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 71.6%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVNA’s current financial-year sales implies growth of 38.5%, and the same for earnings implies a decline of 6.5% from the year-ago reported numbers.

Commerce.com, Inc. CMRC provides an artificial intelligence-driven commerce ecosystem in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.CMRC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.9%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMRC’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 2.7% and 57.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

Central Garden & Pet Company CENT produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

CENT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.4%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CENT’s current financial-year sales implies a decline of 5.7% and earnings for the same imply growth of 5.9%, from the year-ago reported numbers.

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Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Commerce.com, Inc. (CMRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.