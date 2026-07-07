How Big Is the Appendectomy Opportunity for ISRG's Robotic Expansion?

Although the appendectomy is in its early stages, it is emerging as one of the newest growth avenues for Intuitive Surgical’s ISRG robotic surgery franchise. During the first quarter of 2026, the company highlighted continued strength in U.S. general surgery, with cholecystectomy and appendectomy procedures collectively growing 31%.

The growth was primarily supported by increasing use of da Vinci systems during after-hours and weekend surgeries. Management also noted that appendectomy represents an addressable market of roughly 300,000 annual procedures in the United States, though it is still evaluating what proportion of that market is realistically suitable for robotic surgery.

A key catalyst for broader adoption is the emergence of encouraging clinical evidence. Management stated that several institution-level analyses showed da Vinci surgery delivering superior outcomes across multiple functional measures compared with conventional laparoscopy. While these findings remain preliminary and require validation through larger clinical studies, they provide an important foundation for expanding robotic use in a procedure traditionally dominated by laparoscopic techniques.

However, reimbursement remains a meaningful constraint. Intuitive Surgical acknowledged that appendectomy is a relatively quick procedure with comparatively low reimbursement, limiting the immediate economic incentive for hospitals to adopt robotics broadly. The company believes stronger clinical evidence will be necessary before robotic appendectomy gains wider acceptance despite its promising outcomes.

From an investment perspective, appendectomy is likely to drive higher procedure volume, but the impact on margins may not be material in the near term. Higher procedure counts could increase utilization of Intuitive Surgical’s installed base, particularly during evenings and weekends, supporting recurring instrument and accessory revenues.

The lower reimbursement profile suggests the procedure may generate lower revenue per case than more complex robotic surgeries, creating a potential mix headwind. Even so, successful expansion into high-volume general surgery procedures aligns with Intuitive Surgical’s long-term strategy of broadening robotic adoption beyond its traditional specialties, reinforcing sustainable procedure growth over time.

Peer Updates

Zimmer Biomet ZBH is expanding its robotic surgery opportunity by broadening both procedural indications and platform capabilities rather than relying solely on knee arthroplasty. The company has fully commercialized ROSA Shoulder, enabling robotic assistance for both anatomic and reverse shoulder replacements through glenoid reaming and humeral resection. The company is already developing a second-generation system with tighter integration into the broader ROSA digital ecosystem.

Beyond shoulders, Zimmer is preparing the semi-autonomous mBos robotic platform for a 2027 launch, positioning it as a faster, more accurate and easier-to-use system that could democratize robotic orthopedics across additional procedures. Coupled with investments in more than 200 robotic clinical specialists and continued growth of ROSA and TMINI, the company is building a multi-platform robotics portfolio designed to unlock new procedure categories and expand its addressable market.

Stryker SYK is widening Mako's growth runway by transforming the platform from a knee-and-hip robot into a multifunctional orthopedic ecosystem. Following record first-quarter Mako installations, the company plans a full Mako 4 launch for shoulder surgery in mid-2026 while adding advanced hip and revision hip procedures that simplify technically demanding operations.

Management believes these new indications will increase robot utilization and ultimately drive demand for additional systems as hospitals require greater robotic capacity. Stryker is also targeting surgeons who have been hesitant to adopt full robotics through the new Mako RPS handheld system, particularly in ambulatory surgery centers, thereby expanding its customer base beyond traditional Mako users. The company indicated that more robotic indications are under development, reinforcing its strategy of creating new market opportunities through continuous procedural expansion rather than relying only on implant growth.

ISRG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ISRG have lost 23.6% so far this year compared with a 12.4% decline of the industry.



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From a valuation standpoint, Intuitive Surgical trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08X, above the industry average. But, it is still lower than its five-year median of 69.80X. ISRG carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s 2026 earnings implies a 16.6% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.