How to Approach Annaly Stock With Easing Mortgage Rates in 2026

Annaly Capital Management’s NLY performance and prospects remain closely tied to movements in mortgage rates and Federal Reserve policy.

Mortgage rates have continued to trend lower in early 2026. According to a Freddie Mac report, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.09% as of Feb. 12, 2026, down from the prior week, when it averaged 6.11%. A year ago, at this time, the rates averaged 6.87%.

Lower mortgage rates are improving housing affordability and supporting growth in home purchases and refinancing activity. This will reduce operational and financial challenges for mREITs such as Annaly, AGNC Investment Corporation AGNC and Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD and increase the gain on sale margin and new investment activities.

Also, the Federal Reserve maintained its benchmark federal funds target range of 3.50-3.75% at its January 2026 meeting following three rate cuts in 2025. Meanwhile, market participants are expecting two 25-basis-point rate cuts later in 2026, which will gradually reduce funding costs for mortgage REITs. The lower funding pressure has already supported Annaly’s earnings profile. In 2025, the company’s net interest income (NII) increased substantially to $1.14 billion from $247.8 million in the prior-year period.

Given such developments, investors may be evaluating how to approach NLY stock at current level. To assess this, let’s take a closer look at the underlying factors and key drivers.

NLY to Benefit From Portfolio Diversification

Annaly operates a diversified investment platform spanning Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential credit, and mortgage servicing rights (MSR), which helps to balance income generation and risk management across rate cycles.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company’s investment portfolio totaled $104.7 billion. Of this, $92.9 billion comprised highly liquid Agency MBS, most of which carry actual or implied ‘AAA’ ratings. These securities are largely backed by government-sponsored enterprises, providing liquidity and credit stability during periods of market volatility. Management also remains positive on its 2026 MBS outlook, supported by easing rate volatility, a steeper yield curve and favorable supply-demand dynamics. The company continues to allocate more toward Agency MBS, given their attractive risk-adjusted returns relative to funding costs.

The company is also expanding its MSR platform to enhance earnings visibility. In October 2025, Annaly entered into a long-term subservicing and MSR purchase agreement with PennyMac Financial Services. This strategic partnership broadens its servicing capabilities and is expected to support operational efficiency over time.

Alongside Agency MBS and MSR, residential credit investments contribute to return diversification. In recent years, Annaly exited its commercial real estate and Middle Market Lending businesses to concentrate on core housing finance operations, allowing for more focused capital deployment and strengthened risk management.

Hence, by maintaining diversified exposure across Agency MBS, residential credit and MSR, Annaly is positioned to capitalize on opportunities in housing finance while limiting concentration risk across rate cycles.

NLY’s Strong Liquidity Position Aids Capital Distribution

The company has maintained a solid liquidity position. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had $9.4 billion of total assets available for financing, including $6.1 billion in cash and unencumbered Agency MBS. This sizable liquidity buffer equips the company to navigate periods of market stress and capitalize on attractive deployment opportunities.

NLY also continues to return capital to shareholders through regular dividends. In March 2025, Annaly increased its quarterly cash dividend by 7.7% to 70 cents per share. Over the past five years, it has raised its dividend once. The company’s current dividend yield stands at 12.14% compared with the industry’s 12.28%. Notably, AGNC and STWD offer yields of 12.68% and 10.63%, respectively.

Dividend Yield



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition to dividends, the company has a $1.5 billion share repurchase program authorized on Jan. 31, 2025, effective through Dec. 31, 2029. Although no shares have been repurchased under this plan to date, the company’s solid liquidity position supports the sustainability of its capital distribution activities.

Reading the Signals: What NLY’s Latest Estimates Indicate

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Annaly’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 74%.

Sales Estimates



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 1.3%.

Earnings Estimates



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Approach Annaly Stock Now?

Shares of Annaly have gained 11.8% over the past six months, outperforming the industry's 5.7% growth. In comparison, AGNC has surged 18.6%, while STWD has lost 8.9% over the same time frame.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s fundamentals remain broadly supportive, underpinned by its diversified portfolio mix, sizable Agency MBS allocation, and solid liquidity buffer. With mortgage rates trending lower and funding conditions expected to ease over time, Annaly’s financial profile stands to improve further.

However, from a valuation standpoint, Annaly appears expensive relative to the industry. The stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-tangible book (P/TB) multiple of 1.12X, higher than the industry average of 1.05X. Meanwhile, the company’s peers, AGNC and STWD trade at forward 12-month P/TB multiples of 1.39X and 1.00X, respectively.

Price-to-Tangible Book TTM



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nevertheless, any volatility in the mortgage market, unfavorable changes in the yield curve, interest-rate swings or broader financial-market deterioration may weigh on the performance of Annaly’s investments.

As such, prospective investors might consider waiting for a more attractive entry point. However, existing shareholders may consider holding NLY stock for its income-generating potential and long-term stability.

Annaly currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.