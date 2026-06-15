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Housecall Pro Appoints Stan Chia As New CEO, Succeeding Michael Beaudoin

June 15, 2026 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Monday, Housecall Pro announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Beaudoin, has stepped down from the position, and he will now assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The AI-powered field service platform has appointed Stan Chia as its new CEO.

Chia most recently served as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director of Vivid Seats (SEAT).

Under Chia's leadership, Housecall Pro will continue expanding its platform and investing in AI-powered capabilities that help Pros spend less time on administrative work and more time serving customers, growing profitably and building stronger businesses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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