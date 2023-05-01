News & Insights

Hongli Group Rally Continues

May 01, 2023 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) shares are surging more than 40 percent on Monday morning trade continuing a surge since April 27. There have been no corporate announcements today to influence the stock movement.

The company had consummated its initial public offering or IPO of 2,062,500 ordinary shares, a par value of $0.0001 per share on March 31.

Currently, shares are at $5.89, up 40.24 percent from the previous close of $4.20, up 4,267,681.

