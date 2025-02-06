Honeywell (HON) Splits into Three Amid Profit Concerns

Honeywell (HON) announced on Thursday that it will split into three independently listed companies, marking the breakup of one of America’s last major conglomerates. The decision comes after activist investor Elliott Management took a $5 billion stake, arguing that the company’s stock had underperformed due to its undifferentiated structure.





In a strategic move to refocus its operations, Honeywell will separate its aerospace and automation businesses into standalone entities, alongside a previously announced spin-off of its advanced materials unit. This restructuring is part of CEO Vimal Kapur’s broader plan to shed non-core assets and unlock shareholder value, even as the company forecast lower-than-expected profit and sales for 2025.





Market Overview:





Honeywell joins peers like 3M (MMM), General Electric (GE), and United Technologies (UTX) in breaking up conglomerates.



The aerospace unit, accounting for about 40% of revenue, is highly valued by analysts.



Premarket shares fell nearly 2.5% following disappointing 2025 forecasts.



Key Points:



Activist pressure from Elliott Management was pivotal in prompting the breakup.



The split aims to create focused, high-margin entities to drive future growth.



The restructuring is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026, tax-free to shareholders.



Looking Ahead:



Investors will closely watch the performance of the newly independent units.



Analysts predict the aerospace division could be valued between $90 billion and $120 billion.



The move may set a precedent for other industrial conglomerates facing activist pressure.



Bull Case:



The breakup into three independent companies allows each entity to focus on its core competencies, potentially driving innovation and operational efficiency.



Separating the highly valued aerospace unit, which accounts for about 40% of revenue, could unlock significant shareholder value, with analysts estimating its worth between $90 billion and $120 billion.



The restructuring aligns with investor demands for more focused, high-margin businesses, potentially attracting new investors and improving overall market valuation.



By shedding non-core assets, Honeywell can streamline operations and allocate capital more efficiently, potentially leading to improved profitability and growth in each segment.



The tax-free nature of the split, expected to complete in the second half of 2026, offers a favorable outcome for existing shareholders.



Bear Case:



The 2.5% drop in premarket shares following disappointing 2025 forecasts suggests near-term challenges that could persist through the restructuring process.



Separating interconnected business units may lead to loss of synergies and economies of scale, potentially impacting overall profitability and competitiveness.



The breakup introduces execution risks, including potential disruptions to operations, customer relationships, and employee morale during the transition period.



By yielding to activist pressure, Honeywell may be sacrificing long-term strategic flexibility for short-term market gains, potentially limiting future growth opportunities.



The success of the split relies heavily on market reception to the individual entities, which may face increased scrutiny and competitive pressures as standalone companies.



The restructuring has ignited discussions about the future of diversified industrial giants in America, as Honeywell’s bold move reflects a growing trend toward asset specialization and efficiency. Activist investors are increasingly seen as catalysts for such transformative changes in legacy companies.While short-term challenges persist with lower 2025 profit and sales forecasts, Honeywell’s long-term vision is to emerge as a leaner, more competitive entity. The market will be watching closely to see if this breakup can unlock the latent value demanded by today’s investors.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

