Honeywell Aerospace To Join S&P 500, S&P 100

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices has announced that Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (HONA) will be added to the S&P 500 & 100 on June 29. Honeywell Aerospace will replace Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) in the S&P 500, and Conagra Brands will replace Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 with effect from June 30.

Effective from June 30, Honeywell Aerospace will replace Honeywell International Inc. (HON) in the S&P 100. Honeywell International will spin off Honeywell Aerospace, which is expected to be closed on June 29. Post spin-off, Honeywell International will be renamed Honeywell Technologies Inc. and will remain in the S&P 500.

National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) will replace Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 with effect from June 30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has announced ongoing liquidation activities and is no longer appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600.

Effective from July 1, Toast Inc. (TOST) will replace TopBuild Corporation (BLD) in the S&P MidCap 400. As announced earlier, QXO Inc. (QXO) will buy TopBuild.

IES Holdings Inc. (IESC) will replace Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) in the S&P MidCap 400 with effect from July 1. Trian Fund Management LP and General Catalyst Group Management will acquire Janus Henderson Group as announced previously.

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