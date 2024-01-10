News & Insights

Markets
HMC

Honda Launches New EV Series

January 10, 2024 — 02:07 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Honda (HMC) launched two futuristic concept vehicles under its new Honda 0 series at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas as a part of its upcoming electric vehicles line.

The Japanese automaker said that Honda 0 series will be based on three core principles, 'Thin, light and wise'. The series will also feature new Honda logo, which is a simple version of current logo but without the enclosing box.

The newly launched concept vehicles are Space-Hub and Saloon. The Space-Hub is a minivan with lounge-like seats, providing flexible interior to accommodate a variety of persons, whereas Saloon is a hatchback-style concept with wide interiors and futuristic digital cockpit. Both the vehicles feature autonomous driving functions.

Saloon is expected to hit the roads of North America in 2026, while the further details of Space-Hub have not been disclosed by Honda yet.

"We have gone back to basics and formulated the Honda 0 Series with a design for the new era," said Shinji Aoyama, Honda's global executive vice president.

In 2021, Honda promised to sell only zero emission vehicles in major markets including Japan, China and North America by 2040. The automaker further announced in 2022 that it would spend $40 billion to develop 30 new EVs by 2030.

Currently, Honda lags behind in offering multiple EV models compared to its competitors such as Hyundia, Kia and Ford. The company had collaborated with General Motors in the development of electric SUV known as The Prologue, which will go on sale later this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.