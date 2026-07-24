HON Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Automation Growth Push

Honeywell International Inc. HON used its second-quarterearnings callto outline the next phase of its transformation into a pure-play automation company, with management emphasizing portfolio simplification, stronger orders and improving growth trends.

The company raised its 2026 outlook after stronger-than-expected execution across key businesses, while analysts focused on demand trends, acquisitions, margins and end-market opportunities.

HON Advances Pure-Play Automation Strategy

CEO Vimal Kapur said HON has entered a new phase following the separation of Honeywell Aerospace and the completion of portfolio actions designed to create a more focused automation business.

Management highlighted 4% organic sales growth and 16% organic orders growth in the quarter, with stronger demand across segments supporting a 9% increase in ending backlog.

The company said its strategy centers on expanding its installed base and increasing monetization through services, software and outcome-based solutions.

Honeywell Raises 2026 Outlook

Honeywell increased its full-year expectations, including organic sales growth of 3% to 4%, segment margin expansion of 250 to 290 basis points and adjusted EPS of $8.05 to $8.35.

Management also expects second-half organic growth of 4% to 6%, supported by improving trends in Process

Automation and Technology and Industrial Automation.

The company maintained its free cash flow outlook of approximately $2 billion for 2026, with management expecting stronger cash conversion in the second half.

HON Sees Broad Demand Momentum

HON reported adjusted EPS of $1.95, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.80, while revenue of $5.19 billion exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98 billion.

Honeywell International Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Honeywell International Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Honeywell International Inc. Quote

Management pointed to broad-based order strength, noting that short-cycle orders grew double digits across all segments during the quarter.

Building Automation remained a key contributor, with organic sales growth of 9% and margin expansion driven by volume leverage and pricing actions.

Honeywell Expands Growth Platforms

Honeywell completed the acquisition of Johnson Matthey’s Catalyst Technologies business, which management expects to strengthen its Process Automation and Technology portfolio.

Kapur said the deal expands Honeywell’s capabilities across refining, petrochemicals and renewable fuels while increasing its installed base.

Management also discussed opportunities tied to data centers, including building automation, process automation applications and sensing technologies supporting liquid cooling systems.

HON Addresses Segment Recovery

HON said Process Automation and Technology is positioned for a stronger second half, supported by LNG demand, backlog conversion and improving catalyst shipments.

Industrial Automation showed improving momentum, with management citing stronger orders, operational improvements and demand across regions, including China and Europe.

During Q&A, a Wolfe Research analyst asked about the drivers behind the improved outlook, and management pointed to stronger orders trends and confidence entering the second half.

Honeywell Fields Investor Questions

Honeywell faced questions about Middle East exposure, with management saying collection issues had been modest and that business conditions remained stable under current assumptions.

A Bank of America analyst asked about Process Automation demand outside the Middle East, and management highlighted LNG projects and investment diversification across regions.

Management also addressed Industrial Automation improvements, citing progress in delivery performance, new products and operational execution as drivers of continued recovery.

HON Focuses On Long-Term Execution

HON entered the post-separation period with management focused on delivering margin expansion, higher recurring revenue exposure and growth from targeted markets.

Executives emphasized that portfolio actions, acquisitions and operational improvements are intended to support long-term financial targets while maintaining focus on automation opportunities.

The company’s near-term priorities remain improving execution, converting backlog and expanding growth in higher-value automation markets.

Zacks Rank And Style Scores Signals

HON carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that earnings estimate revision trends are currently unfavorable under the Zacks Rank methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of F, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of F. Zacks Style Scores are designed to evaluate characteristics such as value, growth and momentum, with higher grades indicating stronger relative attributes.

The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings estimates following new company developments and quarterly results.







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