Hogs Weaken on Thursday Pullback

February 01, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Following 7 consecutive gains, lean hog futures pulled back to start the new month of Feb. April hogs had seen a $14.22 range during the month of January, ending a net $9.97 stronger. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was another 79c higher on Thursday to $63.35. The 1/30 CME Lean Hog Index was another 90 cents higher at $72.38.  

Weekly FAS data showed 42.9k MT of pork was sold for export during the week that ended 1/25. Exports were marked at 30.1k MT for the week. 

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $1.03 higher on Thursday afternoon, though bellies were quoted $5.85 weaker. The federally inspected hog slaughter for the week was marked at 1.955m head through Thursday. That is 20k head more than last week and is up 18k head from the same week last year. 

 

Feb 24 Hogs  closed at $75.800, down $0.550,

Apr 24 Hogs  closed at $83.750, down $1.075

Feb 24 Pork Cutout  closed at $88.000, down $0.050,

