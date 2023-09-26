Hogs Turnaround on Tuesday

Lean hog futures ended the Tuesday session red after Monday’s recovery. The October contract ended the session up by 10 cents, as the other active contracts gave back 17 to 50 cents. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price from Tuesday afternoon was 66 cents lower to $76.88. The CME Lean Hog Index from 9/22 was 37 cents weaker to $86.70.

Trade estimates are surfacing for Thursday’s USDA quarterly Hogs & Pigs report. The industry in general is expecting further downsizing of the hog herd, both breeding herd and market hogs, with the average of trade guesses we have seen so far down 1% for the former. If the All Hogs number is down 0.7%, that will be the fewest hogs since 2017.

Pork stocks in cold storage at the end of August were tallied at 471.09 million lbs. That was down 13.18% compared to the August 2022 NASS figure and slightly above the July total.

Pork cutout futures also faded on Tuesday with $0.32 to $0.50 losses. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 58 cents lower in the PM update for Tuesday, held down by a $7 loss in bellies. USDA estimates the FI hog slaughter for Tuesday at 956k head, bringing the week’s total to 956,000. That is down 13k from last week’s pace and trails the same week last year by 6k head.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $81.625, up $0.100,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $72.350, down $0.175

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $92.250, down $0.500,

