Hogs Trading with Midday Gains

Lean hog futures are trading with 40 to 60 cent gains at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $101.76 Thursday morning, up 72 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 56 cents higher on July 21 at $97.08.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 28,771 MT of pork sold for 2026 in the week ending on 7/16, a 3-week high. Shipments were pegged at 29,459 MT, the second lowest for the calendar year.

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USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $3.22 higher in the Thursday AM report, at $106.72. The rib and picnic were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was 479,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.38 million head. That is 20,000 head below the week prior and 17,913 head shy of the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs are at $102.000, up $0.550,

Oct 26 Hogs are at $88.925, up $0.575

Dec 26 Hogs are at $80.225, up $0.400,

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