Hogs Steady at Midday

May 20, 2024 — 02:30 pm EDT

Lean hogs are trading with front months 17 cents higher to 32 cents lower on Monday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price not reported on Monday morning due to light volume, with the 5-day rolling average at $89. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 16 cents on May 16 at $92.29.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $1.63 higher in the Monday AM report at $102.48. All primals were reported higher, with the rib leading the way, up $5.35. USDA estimated Friday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 468,000 head, taking the week to date total to 2.404 million head including Saturday. That is 25,000 head above last week but 3,025 head below the same week last year.

Jun 24 Hogs  are at $96.675, up $0.175,

Jul 24 Hogs  are at $99.950, down $0.100

Aug 24 Hogs  is at $99.150, down $0.325,

