Hogs Slipping on Friday

The Dec hog contract has printed a 90c range so far for the last trade day of the week, from -60c to +30c. Current quotes are 12 to 30 cents in the red. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $1.85 weaker to $62.27 in the AM update on Friday. The CME Lean Hog Index increased by 7 cents to $76.06.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $3.07 higher in the AM report to $88.99. Picnics led the way with a $15.06 increase. USDA reported the FI hog slaughter at 1.918 million head for the week through Thursday. That is down from 1.933 million last week and 1.946 million during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs are at $71.175, down $0.300,

Feb 24 Hogs are at $75.500, down $0.125

Dec 23 Pork Cutout is at $81.450, unch,,

