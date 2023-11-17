News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Slipping on Friday

November 17, 2023 — 12:58 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The Dec hog contract has printed a 90c range so far for the last trade day of the week, from -60c to +30c. Current quotes are 12 to 30 cents in the red. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $1.85 weaker to $62.27 in the AM update on Friday. The CME Lean Hog Index increased by 7 cents to $76.06. 

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $3.07 higher in the AM report to $88.99. Picnics led the way with a $15.06 increase. USDA reported the FI hog slaughter at 1.918 million head for the week through Thursday. That is down from 1.933 million last week and 1.946 million during the same week last year. 

Dec 23 Hogs  are at $71.175, down $0.300,

Feb 24 Hogs  are at $75.500, down $0.125

Dec 23 Pork Cutout  is at $81.450, unch,,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.