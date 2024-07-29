Hogs Shift Focus to New Week

Lean hogs closed out the Friday session with contracts mixed, anywhere from 30 cents lower to 40 cents higher. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $82.13 on Friday afternoon, down $2.38 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $91.39 on July 24, up 62 cents from the previous day.

Spec traders in lean hog futures and options slashed 7,174 contracts from their net short as of last Tuesday to 4,430 contracts.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout values slipped back in the Friday afternoon average carcass quote, down 78 cents at $105.17 per cwt. Just the belly and picnic were reported higher. USDA estimated the weekly FI hog slaughter at 2.436 million head. That is up 64,000 head from last week and 37,545 head above the year ago.

Aug 24 Hogs closed at $93.475, down $0.300,

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $78.200, up $0.400

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $70.325, up $0.375,

