Hogs See Mixed Trade on Tuesday Despite Pork Strength

Lean hog futures posted losses of 35 cents to $1.60 on Tuesday, with nearby July up a dime. Open interest was down 1,476 contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $96.42 on Tuesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 12 cents on July 2 at $91.55.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $1.66 higher in the Tuesday PM report at $97.91. The loin, ham, and belly were the primals reported higher, led by the latter, up $8.65. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 479,000 head, with the weekly total at 942,000 head. That was 24,000 head above the week prior and 3,884 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $93.450, up $0.100,

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $96.925, down $1.600

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $81.650, down $0.925,

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