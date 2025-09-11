Stocks

Hogs See Midweek Bounce as Traders Look to Thursday

September 11, 2025 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures closed out Wednesday with contracts steady to 70 cents higher. USDA’s national base hog report from Wednesday afternoon saw trade averaging $107.76, up $1.66 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 4 cents on September 8 at $105.87. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Wednesday afternoon was back up $0.66 at $114.77 per cwt. The ham and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 490,000 head, taking the week’s total at 1.46 million head. That is well above last week’s holiday and 6,561 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Oct 25 Hogs  closed at $96.825, up $0.700,

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $88.275, up $0.425

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $90.225, up $0.000,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.