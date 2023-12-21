Hogs Red for Midday

Lean hog prices are trading 40 to 80 cents lower, save for the 17 cent gain in the Feb contract. The National Average Base Hog price for Wednesday afternoon was shown as $47.82, back up by 85 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index for 21/18 was $66.37, another 22 cents weaker.

Trader estimates for the Hogs and Pigs report due on Friday range from a 1.2% drop to a 0.4% increase in the hog herd Dec 1 to Dec 1. The average trade guess is to see a 0.5% lighter inventory of 74.475m head. Analysts estimate the Sep-Nov pig crop to be down 1.7% from last year.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 37,543 MT of pork was sold during the week that ended 12/14. That was a 33% increase for the week, but was under the 58.7k MT sold during the same week last year. Mexico, again, was the top buyer for the week with 15.9k MT. The week’s export shipment was 40,458 MT for a yearly total of 1.525 MMT.

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value from Wednesday afternoon was quoted at $81.36 after a $1.70 decrease. USDA showed the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.458m head for the week through Wednesday. That compares to 1.425m head last week and 1.422 million during the same week last year.

Feb 24 Hogs are at $70.400, up $0.175,

April 24 Hogs are at $76.550, down $0.375

Feb 24 Pork Cutout is at $81.725, unch,,

