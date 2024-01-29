Hogs Recover for Monday Gains

News & Insights

Lean hog futures found strength in the afternoon portion of Monday’s trade session. That left the board 17 to 35 cents higher for the close. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was withheld for confidentiality on Monday, after being quoted $1.64 higher at $56.27 for Friday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index for 1/25 was $69.90 up by 23 cents. 

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 44 cents weaker to $89.07. USDA reported the Monday hog slaughter at 490k head, up by 7k from last week and by 16k head from the same Monday last year. 

 

Feb 24 Hogs  closed at $75.275, up $0.350,

Apr 24 Hogs  closed at $83.425, up $0.175

Feb 24 Pork Cutout  closed at $87.425, down $0.025,

 

