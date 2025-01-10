Hogs Rally on Thursday

Lean hog futures posted $2.27 to $2.35 gains in the nearbys on Thursday. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $78.85 on Thursday afternoon, up 34 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $81.05 on January 7, down 54 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was down 5 cents in the Thursday PM report at $90.48 per cwt. The butt, picnic, and ham were reported lower, with the rest showing gains. Federally inspected hog slaughter on Thursday was estimated at 488,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.906 million head. That is 106,656 head above the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $81.775, up $2.300,

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $87.350, up $2.275

May 25 Hogs closed at $92.025, up $2.325,

