News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Rally on Tuesday

January 23, 2024 — 08:32 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Lean hogs rallied as much as 3.5% with triple digits gains. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was shown at $47.41 this morning, up by $1.18. The CME Lean Hog Index for 1/18 was listed at $68.06, up by another 19 cents.  

China’s National Bureau of Statistics had 2023 pork production at 57.94 MMT, up 4.6% yr/yr.  

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value fell $2.14 to $88.03. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter was 454k head for a week’s total of 970k head. That compares to 987k head from the same week last year.  

 

Feb 24 Hogs  closed at $73.300, up $2.375,

Apr 24 Hogs  closed at $80.325, up $2.700

Feb 24 Pork Cutout  closed at $87.400, up $1.800,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.