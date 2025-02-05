Hogs Rally Back on Tuesday

Lean hog futures pushed back against the limit losses from Monday, with contracts up $3 to $3.40 and Feb up 75 cents. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $85.40 on Tuesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $83.77 on January 31, up 29 cents from the previous day.

The tariff threat on Mexico and Canada has been put on the back burner for now, with pork missing out on the Chinese retaliatory action overnight.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was 95 cents higher in the Tuesday PM report at $94.76 per cwt. The belly was the only primal reported lower, with the other primals up 16 cent to $3.67, led by the ham. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 490,000 head, with the week to date total at 975,000 head. That was 12,000 head above last week and down 4,462 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $85.075, up $0.750,

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $89.750, up $3.400

May 25 Hogs closed at $93.750, up $3.025,

