Hogs Posts Gains on Friday

Lean hog futures closed with contracts up 20 to 60 cents on Friday, as February was up $3.07 on the week. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $83.17 on Friday afternoon, down $3.06 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $85.05 on February 5, up 45 cents from the previous day.

Managed money added 3,393 contracts back to their net long position in lean hog futures and options as of 2/4, taking the position to 95,329 contracts.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was $1.36 higher in the Friday AM report at $97.00 per cwt. The loin and rib primals were reported lower, with the belly leading the way higher, up $7.52. Federally inspected hog slaughter for this week was estimated at 2.536 million head. That was 33,000 head below last week on lower Saturday kill and down 87,899 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $87.250, up $0.600,

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $92.150, up $0.400

May 25 Hogs closed at $96.025, up $0.200,

