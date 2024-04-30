News & Insights

Hogs Posting Tuesday Weakness

Lean hogs are showing 17 to 50 cent losses so far on Tuesday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up $1.09 from the Monday PM report on Tuesday morning at $90.72. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 52 cents on April 26 at $90.36.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was lower on Tuesday morning, down 28 cents to $98.72. The belly was the only primal reported lower, down $6.13 and dragging the cutout with it. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 482,000 head on Monday. That is even with the same Monday last week and up 31,734 head from the same Monday last year. 

May 24 Hogs  are at $93.675, down $0.350,

Jun 24 Hogs  are at $102.075, down $0.400

Jul 24 Hogs  is at $104.975, down $0.475,

