Hogs Posting Mixed Trade

Lean hog futures are mixed on Friday, with nearbys up 10 to 50 cents and other contracts weaker. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $104.05 on Friday morning, down $1.14 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 84 cents on June 11, at $101.75.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Friday morning was up $2.93 at $117.43. The butt was the only primal reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 480,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.920 million head. That is up 17,000 from last week and 34,524 head larger than the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs are at $103.750, up $0.100,

Jul 25 Hogs are at $109.375, up $0.475

Aug 25 Hogs is at $109.950, down $0.225,

