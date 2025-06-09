Hogs Post Slight Gains on Monday

Lean hog futures saw Monday gains of 10 to 70 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $103.22 on Monday afternoon, up $2.67 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 80 cents on June 5, at $98.37.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from the Monday afternoon was back down $1.22 at $110.29. The ham primal was the only reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 480,000 head. That is up 17,000 from last week and 16,516 head larger than the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $102.775, up $0.150,

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $107.200, up $0.100

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $110.100, up $0.700,

