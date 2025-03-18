Hogs Post Monday Strength

Lean hog futures posted Monday gains of $1.45 to $2.85 in the front month at the close. Monday afternoon’s national average base hog negotiated price from the USDA was reported at $88.05, down $1 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 19 cents from the previous day at $89.55 on March 13.
Monday afternoon’s USDA FOB plant pork cutout was up 27 cents at $97.65 per cwt. The loin and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated the monthly Federally inspected hog slaughter at 487,000 head. That is steady with last week and 5,964 head larger than the same Monday last year.
Apr 25 Hogs closed at $88.075, up $1.450,
May 25 Hogs closed at $91.450, up $2.250
Jun 25 Hogs closed at $99.125, up $2.825,
