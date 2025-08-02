Stocks

Hogs Post Friday Bounce

August 02, 2025 — 03:50 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures were up 22 to 62 cents across the nearby contracts on Friday, as August was still down $1.35 this week. USDA’s national base hog price was back down $2.76 from the previous day, at $108.91 on Friday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 14 cents at $110.37 on July 30.

Commitment of Traders data indicated a total of 2,821 contracts trimmed from the managed money net long as of July 29. That net long was taken to 107,586 contracts by Tuesday.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Friday afternoon was back up $2.94 at $116.94 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported lower, with the belly leading the charge higher, up $8.72. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 2.336 million head for this week. That was 6,000 head above last week but down 6,879 head from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs  closed at $107.350, up $0.225,

Oct 25 Hogs  closed at $90.050, up $0.475

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $82.350, up $0.625,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.