Hogs Post Friday Bounce

Lean hog futures were up 22 to 62 cents across the nearby contracts on Friday, as August was still down $1.35 this week. USDA’s national base hog price was back down $2.76 from the previous day, at $108.91 on Friday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 14 cents at $110.37 on July 30.

Commitment of Traders data indicated a total of 2,821 contracts trimmed from the managed money net long as of July 29. That net long was taken to 107,586 contracts by Tuesday.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Friday afternoon was back up $2.94 at $116.94 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported lower, with the belly leading the charge higher, up $8.72. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 2.336 million head for this week. That was 6,000 head above last week but down 6,879 head from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $107.350, up $0.225,

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $90.050, up $0.475

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $82.350, up $0.625,

