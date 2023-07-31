Hogs Mostly Red at Midday

Lean hog futures are trading with midday losses of 25 to 72 cents so far, save for the August contract which is at a 27 cent gain to a new high for the moveUSDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Monday morning increased $2.09 to $101.56. The CME Lean Hog Index for 7/27 was $105.81, down by 3 cents.

Pork cutout futures are also mostly red with 37 to 90 cent losses in 2024 delivery months, while Feb cutout is currently up 82 cents. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $6.15 higher to $119.62 this morning. USDA reported the week’s FI hog slaughter as 2.392 million head through Saturday. That is 76k more than last week, and 100k head above the same week last year. The YTD hog slaughter is 1.3% ahead of last year’s pace.

Aug 23 Hogs are at $103.200, up $0.000,

Oct 23 Hogs are at $84.500, down $0.525

Aug 23 Pork Cutout is at $109.875, unch,,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.