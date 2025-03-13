Hogs Mixed at Wednesday’s Close

News & Insights

Lean hog futures saw mixed trade on Wednesday, with nearby April down a nickel and other contracts higher. The USDA national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $91.64 on Wednesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another penny from the previous day at $89.70 on March 10.

USDA’s Wednesday afternoon FOB plant pork cutout was back down $3 at $94.58 per cwt. All primals were reported lower, with the belly leading the charge to the downside $13.25. USDA estimated Wednesday’s Federally inspected hog slaughter at 489,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.465 million head. That is 133,000 head above last week and 41,579 head larger than the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs  closed at $86.500, down $0.050,

May 25 Hogs  closed at $90.450, up $0.250

Jun 25 Hogs  closed at $98.700, up $0.325,

