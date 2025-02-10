Hogs Mixed on Monday

Lean hog futures closed Monday with Feb up 45 cents and other nearbys steady to 55 cents lower. The national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Monday afternoon due to light volume, with the 5-day rolling average at $85.80. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $85.39 on February 6, up 34 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was $2.62 higher in the Friday AM report at $99.62 per cwt. The only primal reported lower was the butt, down 2 cents. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 491,000 head. That was 6,000 head above last week and up 9,522 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $87.700, up $0.450,

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $91.625, down $0.525

May 25 Hogs closed at $95.700, down $0.325,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.