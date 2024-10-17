Hogs Mixed at Midday

Lean hog futures are mixed, with front months 12 to 30 cents higher and April down 7 cents on Thursday. The national average base hog price was reported at $75.71 on Thursday morning, down $2.41 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $83.85 on October 15, down 23 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was reported at $97.08 per cwt in the Thursday AM release, up $2.23 from the day prior. The rib was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI hog slaughter at 486,000 head, bringing the weekly total at 1.446 million head. That is up 5,000 head from the previous week and 7,252 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs are at $77.825, up $0.125,

Feb 25 Hogs are at $81.400, up $0.300

Apr 25 Hogs is at $84.975, down $0.075,

