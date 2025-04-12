Hogs Mixed on Friday

Lean hog futures are showing contracts mixed, with front month April down 50 cents and other contracts up 30 to 55 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $83.04 on Friday morning, down $2.70 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 33 cents from the previous day at $87.67 on April 9.

USDA’s pork cutout value was back up $1.89 on Friday morning at $91.59 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported lower. USDA’s federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 488,000 head on Thursday, with the week to date total at 1.951 million head. That is up 34,000 head from last week and 39,301 head above the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs are at $85.500, down $0.500,

May 25 Hogs are at $86.800, up $0.300

Jun 25 Hogs is at $93.700, up $0.525,

