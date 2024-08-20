Hogs Look to Tuesday after Monday Rally

Lean hog futures closed out the Monday session with nearby contracts up $1.25 to $1.725. The national average base hog price was down 28 cents on Monday afternoon at $82.72. The CME Lean Hog Index was $90.09 on August 15, down 11 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was down $1.58 in the Monday PM report at $97.09 per cwt. The ham, belly, and loin primals were all reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 483,000 head. That is even with the previous week and 13,062 head larger than the same Monday last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $76.800, up $1.725,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $68.750, up $1.525

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $72.225, up $1.250,

