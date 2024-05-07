News & Insights

Hogs Higher Across the Board

May 07, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Lean hogs posted Tuesday strength, as contracts were up 15 to 62 cents on the session. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up 84 cents in the Tuesday afternoon report at $93.25. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 16 cents on May 3 at $90.80.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was down $2.41 in the Tuesday afternoon report at $97.09. The belly (-$9.01), loin (-$4.33), and picnic (-$1.47) were the drivers to the downside, with all other primals higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 478,000 head, with the WTD total at 959,000 head. That is 1,000 head above last week and up 41,828 head from the same week last year. 

May 24 Hogs  closed at $92.525, up $0.350,

Jun 24 Hogs  closed at $98.325, up $0.150

Jul 24 Hogs  closed at $102.500, up $0.350,

