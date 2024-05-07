Hogs Higher Across the Board

Lean hogs posted Tuesday strength, as contracts were up 15 to 62 cents on the session. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up 84 cents in the Tuesday afternoon report at $93.25. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 16 cents on May 3 at $90.80.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was down $2.41 in the Tuesday afternoon report at $97.09. The belly (-$9.01), loin (-$4.33), and picnic (-$1.47) were the drivers to the downside, with all other primals higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 478,000 head, with the WTD total at 959,000 head. That is 1,000 head above last week and up 41,828 head from the same week last year.

May 24 Hogs closed at $92.525, up $0.350,

Jun 24 Hogs closed at $98.325, up $0.150

Jul 24 Hogs closed at $102.500, up $0.350,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.