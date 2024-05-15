Hogs Heading Higher at Midday with Supportive Pork Prices

Lean hogs are up 35 to 72 cents on Tuesday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was not reported this morning, with the Monday afternoon print at $89.78. The CME Lean Hog Index was down a dime on May 10 at $91.22.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up another 33 cents in the Tuesday AM report at $102.77. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 461,000 head for Monday. That is 20,000 head below Monday and 2,769 head less than the same Monday last year.

May 24 Hogs are at $91.800, up $0.350,

Jun 24 Hogs are at $98.200, up $0.725

Jul 24 Hogs is at $100.850, up $0.800,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.