Hogs Get a Midweek Bounce

Lean hog futures closed out the Wednesday session with contracts up 40 to 50 cents and August down 22 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was up $1.20 from the previous day, at $113.34 this afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 11 cents at $110.41 on July 28.

USDA’s Wednesday afternoon FOB plant pork cutout value was 15 cents higher at $116.00 per cwt. The rib, butt, and ham primals were reported lower. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 478,000 head for Wednesday, with the week to date total at 1.388 million head after a revised (8,000 head higher) Tuesday total. That was 8,000 head below last week and down 39,349 head from the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $107.025, down $0.225,

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $89.200, up $0.475

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $81.200, up $0.400,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.