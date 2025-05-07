Stocks

Hogs Falling on Tuesday

May 07, 2025 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are falling at Tuesday’s midday, with contracts 97 cents to $1.50 lower. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Tuesday morning, with the 5-day rolling average at $92.61. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 18 cents higher on May 2, at $89.87.

March pork exports total 641.02 million lbs according to Census data converted to a carcass basis. That was a 4-year high for the month and the third largest all time for March. 

Tuesday morning’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up 73 cents/cwt on a carcass basis, at $97.39. The picnic, ham, and belly were all reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter from USDA was estimated 482,000 head for Monday. That was up 4,000 head from the previous week and 3,624 head above the same week last year.

May 25 Hogs  are at $91.275, down $0.975,

Jun 25 Hogs  are at $97.500, down $1.500

Jul 25 Hogs  is at $99.125, down $1.275,

