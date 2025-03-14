News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Falling on Thursday

March 14, 2025 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are posting 27 cent to $2 lower trade at midday. The USDA national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $89.80 on Thursday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 7 cents from the previous day at $89.77 on March 11. 

Export Sales data from USDA showed a total of just 20,262 MT of pork sold in the week ending on 3/6, a calendar year low for sales. Mexico was the largest buyer of 6,300 MT, with 5,100 MT sold to Japan. Shipments were 33,570 MT, and back up from the week prior. Mexico was the destination of 11,200 MT, with 5,900 MT sold to South Korea. 

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout was back up $4.18 on Thursday morning at $98.76 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, with the belly leading the charge, up $16.53. USDA estimated Wednesday’s Federally inspected hog slaughter at 489,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.465 million head. That is 133,000 head above last week and 41,579 head larger than the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs  are at $86.225, down $0.275,

May 25 Hogs  are at $89.375, down $1.075

Jun 25 Hogs  is at $96.700, down $2.000,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.