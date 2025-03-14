Hogs Falling on Thursday

Lean hog futures are posting 27 cent to $2 lower trade at midday. The USDA national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $89.80 on Thursday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 7 cents from the previous day at $89.77 on March 11.

Export Sales data from USDA showed a total of just 20,262 MT of pork sold in the week ending on 3/6, a calendar year low for sales. Mexico was the largest buyer of 6,300 MT, with 5,100 MT sold to Japan. Shipments were 33,570 MT, and back up from the week prior. Mexico was the destination of 11,200 MT, with 5,900 MT sold to South Korea.

Commodity Bulletin:

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout was back up $4.18 on Thursday morning at $98.76 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, with the belly leading the charge, up $16.53. USDA estimated Wednesday’s Federally inspected hog slaughter at 489,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.465 million head. That is 133,000 head above last week and 41,579 head larger than the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs are at $86.225, down $0.275,

May 25 Hogs are at $89.375, down $1.075

Jun 25 Hogs is at $96.700, down $2.000,

