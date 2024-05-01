Hogs Fall to Weakness on Wednesday

Lean hogs fell lower on Wednesday, as contracts were anywhere from $1 to $2.05 in the red. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was down a penny from the day prior in the Wednesday PM report at $92.02. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 26 cents on April 29 at $90.26.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was lower in the Wednesday afternoon report, down 77 cents to $97.99. The belly was down $10.61 to lead the way, with the loin and butt primals the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 480,000 head on Wednesday, with the weekly total at 1.438 head. That is 13,000 head below last week and up 47,341 head from the same week last year.

May 24 Hogs closed at $93.025, down $1.125,

Jun 24 Hogs closed at $100.425, down $2.050

Jul 24 Hogs closed at $103.625, down $1.800,

